BANKS
Financial regulator KNF is concerned with the outflow of
capital from foreign-owned banks, Puls Biznesu reports without
quoting any sources, adding the value of foreign financing for
Polish banks declined by nearly 15 billion zlotys ($4.26
billion), or 8.6 percent, over the last three quarters.
PGE
Poland's state-controlled PGE will not appeal a
decision by Poland's competition watchdog banning it the
purchase of a smaller rival utility Energa, the company said in
a statement on Tuesday.
RATES
Poland's central bank to announce its monthly interest rate
decision. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the
bank to hold fire in June after it surprisingly raised rates by
a quarter of percentage point in May.
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank releases its foreign exchange reserves
for May at 1200 GMT.
KGHM
Head of a Polish pharmaceutical company Polfa Warszawa,
Krzysztof Berndt, is among those competing to lead the copper
miner KGHM when the term of the current CEO Herbert
Wirth expires later this year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
TVN'S DEBT
Broadcaster TVN will spend the entire 969 million
zlotys from the sale of its online unit Onet.pl to reduce its
debt pile, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes TVN's IR head Tomasz
Pozniak as saying.
EURO 2012
The Polish economy will add 20 billion zlotys by 2020
stemming from the Euro 2012-related investments, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna quotes Marcin Herra, a Polish official responsible for
the tournament's preparations, as saying.
Herra added Poland spent 90 billion zlotys on infrastructure
projects - roads, rail, airports and others - ahead of the
games.
PKO BP
Poland's lender PKO BP holds an AGM on Wednesday due to
decide on dividend payouts from the company's 2011 profits with
the management's proposal at 1.59 billion zlotys ($451.86
million), or 1.27 zlotys per share.
OFF-SHORE WIND FARMS
Polenergia, energy firm controlled by one of most wealthy
Poles Jan Kulczyk, submitted with the Polish grid operator the
first and so far the only motion to link its planned 1200
megawatt offshore wind farm to the power system, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna says citing the company and grid representatives.
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)
