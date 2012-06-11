--Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The
By Neal Kimberley
LONDON, June 11 The European Union-funded rescue
plan for Spain's debt-laden banks raises as many questions as it
answers and could therefore leave the euro vulnerable.
Sellers of euros are already said to be clustering in
the $1.2650-80 area, looking for a re-test of Friday's $1.2435
low.
On the surface, Spain appears to have achieved a good
result. The rescue plan does not appear to require extra
austerity measures or structural economic reforms, though Madrid
will face supervision by international lenders.
But that may create problems, both in countries which
received bailouts that had more strings attached and in Germany.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's assertion that Spain
received better treatment than Greece, Ireland and Portugal
could well spur policymakers in those countries to ask for
similar treatment.
"To present this as some better deal for Spain is just not
right," said the Irish deputy finance minister Brian Hayes on
Sunday but that may not be how the wider Irish public see it.
And in Greece, the anti-bailout radical leftist SYRIZA
party, which pre-election polls put just behind the pro-bailout
conservative New Democracy, could try to make political capital
by highlighting the difference between Spain's treatment and
conditions imposed on other bailout recipients.
Then there is the question of where the 100 billion euros
earmarked for the Spanish bailout will come from.
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the funds would
be provided through the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) or the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) at the same
interest rates which apply to funds provided to other bailout
countries.
If the funds are made available via the EFSF, Finland has
already said it will require collateral.
If the ESM has preferred creditor status, and is therefore
senior to other holders of Spanish paper, it may prompt some
private sector investors to sell Spanish paper.
Even if policymakers manage to mitigate some of the
pressures on Spain, the market may still refocus on Italy
knowing that the euro zone's rescue coffers have already been
depleted by another 100 billion euros.
Spain's bailout is therefore no panacea for the euro zone's
problems and the euro's bounce against the U.S. dollar is likely
to be fleeting.
As a result, any re-test of $1.2435 could just be a staging
post on the way to the 1.2286 low set on June 1 and the $1.20
area last seen in June 2010.
