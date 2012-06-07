* Says loan to help Xcoal double its business

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, June 7 The chief executive of Xcoal, one of the biggest U.S. coal traders, said this week response to its getting a $90 million loan supported by the U.S. Ex-Im Bank was overblown and argued the deal would help save jobs in the beleaguered U.S. mining sector.

Details of the loan appeared on a government website in late May, causing a stir in the coal market, as traders and utilities speculated more U.S. coal firms might seek such loans as depressed prices hamper exports.

"The whole thing has been blown out of context. We already had an Ex-Im Bank loan, not from the government, but the banks we use have the support of the Ex-Im Bank, there’s a similar system in Canada," Chief Executive Ernie Thrasher told Reuters in an interview.

"Our (loan) facility is nothing new or out of the ordinary, the value just increased, it slightly doubled in size, that triggered the size of the guarantee," he said.

Loans supported by the Ex-Im Bank are common in other sectors, such as aerospace, but rare in coal.

A spokesman for Ex-Im Bank said Xcoal got a working capital loan, but he did not know of any other firms currently getting or applying for loans to export coal.

PROTECTING JOBS

Higher-cost U.S. miners are undergoing a tough time, some having already shut in production, but deeper cuts are expected over the next year if prices remain depressed.

They are being squeezed between competition from cheap gas at home and low international prices which make exports unprofitable.

Xcoal's loan will allow it to double the size of its business and protect jobs in the coal sector and associated industries, Thrasher said.

"Mainly this speaks of the success of our business. If Apple increases its business by 100 percent, everyone’s thrilled," Thrasher said.

"When jobs are lost in mining it affects a whole swathe of people in all the associated industries, the tax base of a community, it's wide-reaching," he added.

Yet Thrasher said grassroots environmental groups such as the Sierra Club had taken issue with the export of coal.

"The Sierra Club and NGOs admonished the government for helping export our pollution to other countries," he said.

ASIA'S APPETITE FOR COAL

One bright spot for coal has been Asia, led by China, which has largely absorbed a flood of U.S. coal exports though the knock-on effect has been to help push down international prices by 30 percent since January.

However, fluctuating international coal and freight prices as well as limited port capacity have meant U.S. miners have not been able to fully offset their lost domestic sales with exports.

In addition to China, Xcoal's sales focus includes South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Asia's other growing consumers of coking and thermal coal.

"This year 80 percent of our exports are going to Asian countries. We did 12 million tonnes in 2011 and will probably do 15-15.5 million in 2012," Thrasher said.

Asian demand will help drive a rise of 30 to 35 percent in U.S. thermal coal exports in 2012 to around 45 million tonnes, he said.

The problem for producers has been prices, which hit two-year lows in May. They are currently around $88.00 a tonne delivered into Europe, versus a price of $110-120/T which U.S. high-cost miners need to make a profit.

Yet miners are likely to try to avoid mothballing or closures, opting instead to keep going by generating enough cash to cover their basic costs, Thrasher said.

"There’s a saying in the coal industry, and I can’t claim credit for it: ‘There’s a lot of illness but not enough death’,” he said.

"Higher-cost production will have to shut to bring the market back into balance. With Newcastle coal at just over $90 a tonne FOB, there are a lot of Australian producers who will be making losses at $90.

"Central Appalachian high-cost U.S. producers' cash costs at the mine mouth are $55-60/T, before the cost of rail transportation and port charges are added."

CHINA DEFAULTS

Some U.S. and Colombian cargoes for delivery in April and May were the subject of price re-negotiations insisted upon by Chinese buyers after prices fell, but Xcoal has had no such defaults, Thrasher said. [ID:nL5E8GMECR]

"We have not seen any China defaults ourselves although we had a very difficult period in November-April but starting from April the Chinese recovered buying very quickly," he said.

"Today we seem to be caught in the crosswinds of psychologically negative Chinese data and the announcements of economic stimulus.

"For the past 2-3 weeks customers have paused to assess, and now they are more positive again."

(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Additional reporting by Steve James; editing by Jason Neely)

