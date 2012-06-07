(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, June 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 700 million lei ($196 million) in 2-year treasury bonds.

POLL-TABLE-ROMANIAN MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS

A median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 1.9 percent year-on-year in May vs 1.8 percent in April. The monthly forecast is 0.3 percent.

* POLL-TABLE-ROMANIAN INTEREST RATES FORECASTS

ROMANIA FINAL CONSUMPTION DOWN 0.3 PCT Y/Y IN Q1

Romania's domestic consumption fell by 0.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, from a 1.4 percent rise during October-December of last year, official data showed on Wednesday.

ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 3.7 PERCENT PERCENT IN APRIL

Net average wages in Romania rose by 3.7 percent on the year to 1,553 lei ($430) in April and by 0.6 percent from the previous month, partially boosted by Easter holiday bonuses, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Wednesday.

STATE OWNED COMPANIES

* The economy ministry changed the heads of energy firms Hidroelectrica, Transgaz and Romgaz after last week it also replaced the head of power grid operator Transelectrica . Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

* Transelectrica borrowed 125 million lei for five months from the local branch of Citibank to cover some short term financing needs. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

