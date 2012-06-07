(Adds press digest)
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 700 million lei ($196
million) in 2-year treasury bonds.
POLL-TABLE-ROMANIAN MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS
A median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters showed
Romanian inflation at 1.9 percent year-on-year in May vs
1.8 percent in April. The monthly forecast is 0.3 percent.
* POLL-TABLE-ROMANIAN INTEREST RATES FORECASTS
ROMANIA FINAL CONSUMPTION DOWN 0.3 PCT Y/Y IN Q1
Romania's domestic consumption fell by 0.3 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter, from a 1.4 percent rise
during October-December of last year, official data showed on
Wednesday.
ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 3.7 PERCENT PERCENT IN APRIL
Net average wages in Romania rose by 3.7 percent on the year
to 1,553 lei ($430) in April and by 0.6 percent from the
previous month, partially boosted by Easter holiday bonuses, the
National Statistics Board (INS) said on Wednesday.
STATE OWNED COMPANIES
* The economy ministry changed the heads of energy firms
Hidroelectrica, Transgaz and Romgaz after last week
it also replaced the head of power grid operator Transelectrica
. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
* Transelectrica borrowed 125 million lei for five months
from the local branch of Citibank to cover some short term
financing needs. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
($1 = 3.5714 Romanian lei)