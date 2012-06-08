BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
EURO 2012
The Euro 2012 soccer championship launches on Friday, with co-hosts Poland taking on Greece in the opening match in Warsaw at 1600 GMT.
AZOTY TARNOW
Next week, Poland's largest chemical company Azoty Tarnow - a target of a takeover bid by Russia's Acron - will present its new strategy, parkiet daily quoted Tarnow CEO Jerzy Marciniak as saying.
CYFRA+
U.S. giant Google is in talks with Poland's No.2 pay-TV platform Cyfra+ on including French Vivendi's Polish unit's thematic channels on YouTube, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported without naming its sources.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG