UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
HELSINKI, June 8 Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene is seeking to increase production at its pulp mill in Uruguay, reflecting its expansion in emerging markets while it cuts production in Europe.
UPM said it requested the Uruguayan government's permission to immediately increase production at the Fray Bentos mill, part of its profitable eucalyptus-based pulp business, to 1.3 million tonnes from 1.1 million.
The company said the production hike would not require additional investment. (Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)