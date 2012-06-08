LONDON, June 8 KPN will fire the starting gun on the sale of its Belgian BASE mobile phone business in about two weeks, people familiar with the matter said, as it tries to fend off a bid for the whole group from Carlos Slim's America Movil.

The Dutch telecoms group will send out sales information to private equity firms and a couple of companies, including Belgium's third-largest cable company Telenet, four people said. (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard. Editing by Douwe Miedema.)