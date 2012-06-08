BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
LONDON, June 8 KPN will fire the starting gun on the sale of its Belgian BASE mobile phone business in about two weeks, people familiar with the matter said, as it tries to fend off a bid for the whole group from Carlos Slim's America Movil.
The Dutch telecoms group will send out sales information to private equity firms and a couple of companies, including Belgium's third-largest cable company Telenet, four people said. (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard. Editing by Douwe Miedema.)
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG