Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
OSLO, June 10 Oil workers at the Norwegian unit of Baker Hughes went on strike on Saturday, affecting the drilling and maintenance of oil and gas wells but not production, the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) said.
Twelve rigs on Norway's continental shelf were affected, and drilling operations would gradually be shut down in line with safety regulations, the OLF said.
"Production is not affected," OLF lawyer Haavard Hauan told Reuters.
Statoil is operator on seven of the affected fields, while Marathon, Centrica, Suncor , Shell and Exxon manage the rest.
The SAFE labour union had made pay and pension demands on behalf of the 114 members that went on strike, but which the OLF said were excessive. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.