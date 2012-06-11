(Adds details)

BEIJING, June 11 Turkish Airlines (THY) (THYAO.IS) is studying a possible purchase of revamped medium-haul jets being offered by Airbus EAD.PA or Boeing (BA.N), its chief executive said.

The flag carrier has a mixed fleet of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 passenger jets and is talking to both manufacturers about their successor versions equipped with fuel-saving engines.

"Of course we are interested," chief executive Temel Kotil said of the re-engined medium-haul models.

"We are working on it but there is no board decison yet," he told Reuters in an interview, adding, "We need to continue to grow because we are still a small airline."

THY, 49 percent state-owned, has undergone rapid expansion over the past few years, expanding its fleet and adding dozens of new routes, bringing the number of destinations close to 200.

Last month it reported passenger numbers up 18.7 percent year-on-year to 11.1 million in the January-April period.

Asked how many aircraft might be purchased, Kotil said, "I don't comment too much because we are talking right now."

Kotil was speaking on the sidelines of an IATA airline industry meeting in China.

The arrival of revamped models offering some 15 percent in fuel savings has given aerospace orders a boost even as the European debt crisis sends jitters around the world economy.

Kotil said the airline had not so far suffered significantly from the crisis shaking the eurozone because of Turkey's economic ties to Asia.

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Turkey's economy was poised for a "soft landing" but that it might have to move away from appropriately tight budget and monetary policies if global risks materialize.[ID:nL1E8H83WC] The report also remarked on the resilience of the Turkish economy.

Kotil said the largest category of wide-body that interested Turkey's airline was the 365-seat Boeing 777 of which it has 12.

THY also operates 250-300-seat Airbus A330s and A340s.

The airline had in the past signalled interest in buying either the Airbus EAD.PA A380 superjumbo or Boeing (BA.N) 747-8, the world's two largest commercial jetliners.

