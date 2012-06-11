LONDON, June 11 (IFR) -
Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone has released initial price thoughts
in the low 7% area for its forthcoming Reg S sukuk, according to
two sources.
The deal is being arranged by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu
Dhabi Islamic Bank, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered.
The government-owned entity is meeting investors in London
on Monday and Tuesday, having started a roadshow in Asia and the
Middle East last week, ahead of a sukuk issue which will likely
carry a seven-year tenor.
Jafza is raising funds to refinance a USD2.04bn-equivalent
local currency sukuk which matures in November.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Sudip Roy)