ANKARA, June 11 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc

(TAI), which supplies F-16 warplanes and other military aircraft, plans to sell a 20 percent stake in the first quarter of 2013 in an initial public offering, General Manager Muharrem Dortkasli told Reuters.

Is Yatirim is managing the offering and work on the IPO will be completed by the end of the summer, he said.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used for acquisitions, Dortkasli also said.

"We may acquire firms in civil aviation sector with strong order books," said Dortkasli.

"It could be the suppliers of Airbus EAD.PA in Europe and Boeing (BA.N) in the U.S. or a firm from Benelux countries, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy or the U.S.," he said.

Ankara-based TAI was established for co-production of F-16 aircraft for the Turkish Air Force in 1984. TAI's current shareholders are the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the Undersecretariat for Defence and the Turkish Aeronautical Association.

