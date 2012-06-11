ANKARA, June 11 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc
(TAI), which supplies F-16 warplanes and other military
aircraft, plans to sell a 20 percent stake in the first quarter
of 2013 in an initial public offering, General Manager Muharrem
Dortkasli told Reuters.
Is Yatirim is managing the offering and work on the IPO will
be completed by the end of the summer, he said.
The proceeds from the IPO will be used for acquisitions,
Dortkasli also said.
"We may acquire firms in civil aviation sector with strong
order books," said Dortkasli.
"It could be the suppliers of Airbus EAD.PA in Europe and
Boeing (BA.N) in the U.S. or a firm from Benelux countries,
Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy or the U.S.," he said.
Ankara-based TAI was established for co-production of F-16
aircraft for the Turkish Air Force in 1984. TAI's current
shareholders are the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, the
Undersecretariat for Defence and the Turkish Aeronautical
Association.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Seda Sezer)
((seda.sezer@thomsonreuters.com)(+90 212 350 7051)(Reuters
Messaging: seda.sezer@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: TURKEY/TAI
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.