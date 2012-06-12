Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
LOT
Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines has
scrapped talks on the takeover of Poland's troubled airline LOT
because the European Union law does not allow to take
full control of the company, Turkish Airlines Chief Executive,
Temel Kotil, told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
Co-operation between the two carriers will be continued
anyway, Kotil added.
SUPPLY FOR BOND SWITCH TENDER
Poland is to provide details of bond supply during a switch
tender planned for Thursday.
