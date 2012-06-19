(Corrects to remove comparison to Carmen Copper in fifth paragraph, which is an unrelated company)

By Neha D'Silva

HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Indonesian exporters in need of US dollars are raising rupiah funds locally and swapping them into the greenback for huge savings - another example of how important the local markets have become for Asian issuers.

The latest company to take this route is miner Atlas Resources, which is marketing a multi-tranche bond of Rp1.2trn (US$127.7m).

Atlas actually needs US dollars, not rupiah, said sources. However, with the high-yield market shut, Atlas will be hard pressed to obtain money from the global market. Even if it does, the price would be well above what it would pay locally.

The miner is marketing a three-year bond at a price range of 8.25%-9.50%, a five-year at 9.25%-10.50% and a seven-year at 9.75%-10.75%.

In the five-year tranche, for example, if Atlas manages to price its deal at the tight end of price talk, the 9.25% rupiah bonds could be swapped into a dollar-equivalent with fixed rate of a 5%-6% handle.

That is far less than any Asian high-yield issuer would need to pay to sell dollar bonds - if Atlas were even able to get the money in the dollar market at all.

GLOBAL WOES

Asian issuers of Atlas's credit quality have not had much luck in the global market of late. The company does not have a global rating, but, in view of its A+ local score, it will probably be a B+. Only one Single B deal has come from Asia since April.

Vietnamese lender VietinBank sold a US$250m bond on May 11 at 8.25%. So, Atlas may arguably find it tough to raise money in the global market.

In staying home, Atlas is also tapping a steadier and less-demanding investor base. A banker in Hong Kong said the Indonesian local corporate bond market hinged mostly on retail investors, searching for better yields than those available from onshore government bonds. For instance, the five-year onshore Indonesian Treasury was quoted at about 5.49%.

Atlas is not the only entity taking advantage of the imbalance between the local and the global markets. Indonesian oil and gas exploration company Medco Energi raised Rp1.5tn two weeks ago through a five-year bond at 8.75%. Bankers said the deal was swapped into dollars, translating to a cost of less than 5%.

"This is a very good option for Indonesian borrowers unable to tap the offshore market," said a Jakarta banker away from the deal. "Given that they have paid nearly 9% for the rupiah deal, the swap will definitely cost them below 5%," he added.

He pointed out that the company's good reputation among local investors helped the relatively tight pricing of such a structure. DBS, Indo Premier Securities, Mandiri Sekuritas and Standard Chartered were the leads on both deals.

Given the obvious arbitrage, bankers expect to see more of such transactions. However, one person close to the two transactions was sceptical about how much more can be done. "This market cannot be infinitely deep," he said. (Reporting By Neha D'Silva)