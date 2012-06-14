* New CEO to address investors for first time at June 18 AGM

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis

PARIS, June 14 Georges Plassat, the new boss of French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA), will address shareholders for the first time on Monday amid hopes he will give some clues on his turnaround plans for Europe's largest stores group.

Analysts say, however, the retail veteran will likely wait until first-half results in August to disclose his detailed blueprint for boosting growth at the world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT.N) and saving it from a possible break-up.

Plassat succeeds Lars Olofsson, who despite leaving the group in disarray, is pocketing hefty compensation that may draw the ire of shareholders at a time of revolts over executive pay across austerity-hit Europe. [IDnL5E8GVE1Q]

"The overall package is excessive," said Pierre-Henry Leroy, head of shareholder advisory group Proxinvest, who said shareholders should reject it.

Olofsson, whose tenure was marred by a string of profit warnings and strategy U-turns including a failed merger in Brazil, will pocket 1.5 million euros ($1.9 million) compensation for a non-compete clause in his contract and an estimated retirement package of 350,000-500,000 euros.

BROAD ROADMAP

Since joining Carrefour in April, Plassat has been busy visiting stores in France and abroad, quietly shaking up the executive committee and meeting with unions. [ID:nL5E8G92VQ]

He could therefore be ready to present his initial diagnosis for the ailing retailer and give some insight on how he plans to restore badly shaken confidence among investors and staff.

"Plassat could present his review and some initial aspects of the plan," Natixis analysts said in a recent note.

Another analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Plassat was likely to give Carrefour "a broad roadmap" at the meeting, adding that "the economic climate in Europe is too uncertain to make specific promises".

Carrefour declined to comment.

Plassat's main mission is to reverse years of underperformance in Carrefour's main European markets, notably in France where its large hypermarkets are suffering competition from specialised retailers and e-commerce, made worse by a deteriorating economy.

Alternative strategies could include downsizing hypermarkets or slashing prices as well as doing more to invest in e-commerce and spelling out priorities abroad.

Recent meetings with unions provided some insight at least for France, where Carrefour has been losing market share to unlisted rivals like E.Leclerc and Auchan.

Plassat's diagnosis, according to unions, has been that Carrefour suffers from excessive centralisation and high overhead costs, notably at headquarters, under-investment in stores and often unclear marketing and pricing strategies.

"His initial comments centre on store operations, costs and price. These are all key areas to us and, if Carrefour addresses them over the long-term, we think a sustained recovery is possible," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

FRESH HOPES

In France, part of the new strategy for hypermarkets will involve reducing space dedicated to non-food items such as mobile phones and jewellery and giving store managers more say in decision-making. [ID:nL5E8H524I]

"Nothing seems to have been said about cost cutting and arbitrage moves in the country portfolio, which suggests Georges Plassat's plan will not be known in full until the end of the summer," Natixis analysts added.

Plassat's arrival has raised hopes he is the right man to revive Carrefour and fuel a re-rating of a stock that fell 43 percent last year and has slumped another 23 percent this year.

Analysts say that a tough economic climate complicates the turnaround efforts and that investors - including top shareholder Blue Capital, an alliance of France's richest man, Bernard Arnault, and Colony Capital - must be patient.

"If Georges Plassat manages to turn Carrefour around, we do not think a real recovery is possible before 2015," Oddo Securities analysts said in a note.

Plassat, who has a reputation for reviving retail brands and cutting costs, joined Carrefour in April as chief operating officer, with a view to becoming CEO in June. [ID:nL5E8CS0EU]

The handover was brought forward when Olofsson retired at a board meeting last month, sparing Olofsson the discomfort of the shareholder meeting, according to analysts. [ID:nL5E8GO2TI]

