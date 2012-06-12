(Updates share price, adds short interest, and Australian announcement)

MUNICH/DUESSELDORF, June 12 U.S.-based First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), the world's No. 2 maker of solar cells, will ramp up production at its German plants, scheduled to close later this year, to meet an unexpected surge in demand, a spokesman said on Tuesday, sending its shares up more than 20 percent.

"We expect that we can run both plants at almost full capacity until October and slowly reduce production after that before we close them by the end of the year," the spokesman said.

First Solar said in April it would shut down its production site in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, in the fourth quarter, as it moves its focus away from Europe, where governments have been changing subsidy policies that had boosted demand for the company's panels. [ID:nL2E8FH1HR]

Shares of the company, the biggest U.S. solar manafacturer, have been hit hard this year, plunging more than 63 percent through Monday's close.

But the news of the strong German demand drove them up as much as 25 percent before they closed at $14.95 on the Nasdaq, up 21.2 percent.

The stock, which hit a lifetime low at $11.43 earlier this month, has been targeted by bearish investors betting it would sink, with about 36 percent of the free-floating shares shorted at the end of May, according to Nasdaq data.

First Solar said that ramping up the site, located close to the Polish border and employing about 1,200 staff, was due to strong demand in Europe and particularly Germany, the world's largest solar market by total installed capacity.

Staff at the Frankfurt (Oder) site had been working at reduced hours since early 2012, only months after First Solar had opened its second plant there.

Solar panel manufacturers have struggled amid a steep decline in selling prices for solar equipment over the past year that has sent share prices in the sector plummeting. Several companies have gone into bankruptcy. [ID:nL2E8FAD0X]

Solar groups, particularly in China, have rushed to build new manufacturing capacity in recent years as demand for solar panels grew. That expansion left the industry struggling with output capacity nearly double that of customer demand. The resulting inventory glut sent prices for panels down by more than half over the last year.

On Monday, First Solar announced it would design and build two utility-scale power plants in Australia totaling 159 megawatts of capacity for AGL Energy Ltd AGK.AX.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Anneli Palmen in Duesseldorf, additional reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Matthew Lewis and Bernard Orr)

