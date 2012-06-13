* Sees weaker demand in Asia, western Europe

* Sees Q2 demand slightly lower than a year ago

* To cut around 400 jobs in Germany

* Shares down 7.7 pct, hit six-month low

(Adds company comment, share price reaction)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, June 13 Europe's sovereign debt crisis and slower Chinese growth mean bearings maker SKF AB (SKFb.ST) expects weaker than expected demand in the second quarter and it will cut jobs in major manufacturing centre Germany, the company said on Wednesday.

The Sweden-based manufacturing bellwether said it now expects demand to be slightly lower than in the same quarter last year and at the same level as in the first three months of the year, sending its shares down to a six-month low.

"We are seeing a weaker development in our sales in western Europe and Asia than we expected entering the quarter," CEO Tom Johnstone said in a statement.

SKF's products are used in a wide range of applications, from washing machines to wind turbines, and it is often seen as a leading indicator for manufacturing industry as a whole.

"In Europe, it is quite broad-based and even if some industries, such as aerospace and renewable energy, develop well for us, I think that the demand reflects what is happening in the financial markets and a general lack of confidence," Johnstone added.

He said Asia saw some improvement in sales through the first quarter and into the second quarter. "However, the demand in Asia, primarily China, needed to continue to improve and this has not happened yet," he said.

India had seen some weakening in demand too.

"Overall, I see a more uncertain demand situation at present globally, but based on what has been happening in the second quarter, this is not a surprise," he added.

SKF shares were down 7.7 percent at 132.70 crowns by 0759 GMT, while the European sector as a whole .SXNP was down around 1 percent. Other Swedish industrials also dropped, with mining equipment group Sandvik (SAND.ST) down 4.5 percent and compressor firm Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) off 2.9 percent.

SKF had said in April it expected demand to be relatively unchanged in Europe, slightly higher in North America and higher in Asia and Latin America in the second quarter compared with the first.

SKF said it had started cost-cutting measures in Germany, where it has a major manufacturing plant, that would lead to 400 job cuts. The measures are expected to bring annual savings of 170 million Swedish crowns ($24 million), with a similar charge to be taken in the second quarter.

($1 = 7.1018 Swedish crowns)

(Editing by Patrick Lannin and David Holmes)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SKF EARNINGS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.