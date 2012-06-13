(For other news from Reuters Media and Technology Summit, click here)

* 3G market share to double to 50 pct in 3 years

* In 2015 over 1.7 bln units with Ceva chips to be shipped

* too early to revise 2012 outlook

June 13 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc (CEVA.O) expects to double its share of the market for third generation (3G) mobile phones to 50 percent in three years, its chief executive said.

Ceva has a 46 percent worldwide handset market share, but in 3G, where it competes mainly against Qualcomm (QCOM.O), its share is only 25 percent.

"In 3G we are a market share gainer," Gideon Wertheizer told the Reuters Global Media and Technology Summit in Paris on Wednesday.

"In 2011 there were more than 1 billion units shipped with Ceva," he said via telephone. " Going forward, in 2015, there will be more than 1.7 billion units shipped with our technology out of 5 billion devices, which is our addressable market."

Companies such as Intel (INTC.O), Broadcom (BRCM.O), Spreadtrum SPRD.O and ST Ericsson (STM.PA) (ERICb.ST) license Ceva's technology to build chips known as digital signal processors (DSP).

Emerging economies transitioning from 2G to 3G phones and from feature phones to smartphones will be the key growth driver for Ceva. In China alone, 3G is expected to grow to 773 million by 2016 from 128 million today.

Wertheizer sees strong demand in emerging economies for smartphones that cost less than $150.

"Going forward I would not rule out a $50 smartphone," he said.

Another growth engine for Ceva will be the faster fourth-generation LTE (Long-Term Evolution) mobile technology.

"We are licensing technology and early next year lead customers will start going into production and when this market will become mainstream we will see more and more customers taking share," Wertheizer said.

He downplayed Ceva's absence from the latest 4S version of Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone, saying the models are now less than 10 percent of the market.

In May Ceva cut its earnings and revenue estimates due to weaker-than-expected sales at Nokia NOK1V.HE. [ID:nL4E8G28K1] Though Ceva had originally included in its forecast a ramp-up of chips in 3G at Nokia, Wertheizer said he understood from Ceva's customers that this has been pushed out to next year.

"There is different speculation as to what this means. If you ask me, Nokia is still a key player and they can drive volume," he said. But he added that if Nokia keeps losing momentum, a competitor such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) would pick up the market share.

Ceva now expects earnings per share excluding one-off items of 87 to 99 cents in 2012, below a prior estimate of $1.02 to $1.06. Ceva shares had tumbled on the news, hitting a year low of $15.12 on May 21. They closed at $17.92 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Wertheizer said it was too early for Ceva to revise its outlook again, even though there have since been some positive indications, such as customer Samsung releasing its high-end Galaxy S3 smartphone earlier than expected. [ID:nL4E8GT10G]

"We have to get our report by the end of the quarter. We will be the first one to revise our guidance if we think this is sustainable," Wertheizer said.

Over time, Ceva's customers will take market share from 3G pioneer Qualcomm, especially at Samsung, he said, explaining that the rationale for using Ceva chips was when a mass market is reached and costs start to play a major role.

"When the market becomes mainstream, this is the strength of our customers. They can drive prices down, they can create more derivatives at a faster pace than Qualcomm," he said.

Wertheizer also said its key customer Intel, which recently launched handsets in China, India and Europe, was a serious contender in the market.

"They are doing the right things in terms of customising their technologies to mobile," he said.

