Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

The supervisory board at the copper miner has already interviewed all managers seen as most likely to become the company's new chief executive - the incumbent Herbert Wirth, Jack Levernes and Janusz R. Guy, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources.

Parkiet added that the market speculates that Piotr Muszynski, the current TPSA deputy CEO, could also be a candidate for the head of KGHM. Muszynski has denied such rumours.

TARNOW

The Polish treasury said on Wednesday a counter bid for Azoty Tarnow could be in the works, as the ministry and company try to fend off Russian rival Acron's takeover bid for Poland's No.1 chemical maker.

PGNIG

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG will sell 2.5 billion zlotys ($730 million) in 5-year bonds as first tranche of its debt issuance programme, it said on Wednesday.

RAILWAYS

Polish passenger railway carrier PKP Intercity will not be privatised in the coming years, but the government is currently preparing the privatisation of cargo carrier PKP Cargo, Deputy Transport Minister Andrzej Massel told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna Daily.

DATA

Poland's central bank releases M3 money supply data for May at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the reading to stand at an 10.3 percent.

SOCCER

Russia accused Polish soccer fans on Wednesday of provoking street battles with Russian supporters on the night of their countries' Euro 2012 match and urged Warsaw to prevent further clashes in the tournament.

