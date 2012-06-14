Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
KGHM
The supervisory board at the copper miner has already
interviewed all managers seen as most likely to become the
company's new chief executive - the incumbent Herbert Wirth,
Jack Levernes and Janusz R. Guy, Parkiet daily reported without
naming its sources.
Parkiet added that the market speculates that Piotr
Muszynski, the current TPSA deputy CEO, could also be
a candidate for the head of KGHM. Muszynski has denied such
rumours.
TARNOW
The Polish treasury said on Wednesday a counter bid for
Azoty Tarnow could be in the works, as the ministry
and company try to fend off Russian rival Acron's
takeover bid for Poland's No.1 chemical maker.
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG will sell 2.5 billion
zlotys ($730 million) in 5-year bonds as first tranche of its
debt issuance programme, it said on Wednesday.
RAILWAYS
Polish passenger railway carrier PKP Intercity will not be
privatised in the coming years, but the government is currently
preparing the privatisation of cargo carrier PKP Cargo, Deputy
Transport Minister Andrzej Massel told the Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna Daily.
DATA
Poland's central bank releases M3 money supply data for May
at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the reading to
stand at an 10.3 percent.
SOCCER
Russia accused Polish soccer fans on Wednesday of provoking
street battles with Russian supporters on the night of their
countries' Euro 2012 match and urged Warsaw to prevent further
clashes in the tournament.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX