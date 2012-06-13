BERLIN, June 13 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday he shared sympathy for the notion cultivated by German authorities to further integrate and share a greater part of states' sovereignty within the European Union.

"It is so much better to voluntarily share sovereignty in the context of the Union than to have to commit a country to a less voluntary decision-making by others," Monti said in a speech. (Reporting by Stephen Brown, writing by Annika Breidthardt)