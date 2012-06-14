The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT CRISIS

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Spanish government debt by three notches on We dnesday to Baa3 from A3, saying the newly approved euro zone plan to help the country's banks will increase the country's debt burden.

Technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti appealed to Italy's politicians on Wednesday to back his tough economic medicine to avoid Rome becoming the next victim of the euro debt crisis, after a bailout for Spain's banks failed to calm markets.

France wants the European Central Bank to have a stronger role in overseeing banks in the single currency bloc as part of a package of urgent reforms to increase financial stability in Europe, sources said on Wednesday.

SNAM

Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it had given Italy's Snam an 'A-/A-2' rating as the gas transport group gears up for life without its parent Eni.

Moody's said on Wednesday it had assigned Baa1 issuer rating to Snam.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Fondiaria denied on Wednesday press reports it had accepted an offer from funds Sator and Palladio to rescue the insurer.

The insurer said it would jointly evaluate the funds' offer and allow a due diligence but a guarantee consortium for the the funds' proposed capital hike would be set up only in case of a positive outcome of the negotiations.

IMPREGILO

Impregilo, the Italian builder at the centre of a control battle, said on Wednesday it had decided to file a complaint to market regulator Consob regarding certain initiatives undertaken by its peer Salini.

EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/06 Damiani YEAR 14/06 0930 A2A NEWSCONF News conference by Supervisory Board Chairman Pippo Ranci. GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/06 ROME Treasury sells 2.0-3.0 billion euros 3-year

BTPs (fixed rate bonds) maturing March 1,

2015, at 2.5 percent coupon and 0.750-1.5

billion euros following two off-the-run

bonds: 15th tranche BTPs expiring March 1,

2020, at 4.25 percent coupon and 15th tranche

BTPs expiring Feb.1, 2019 at 4.25 percent

coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

