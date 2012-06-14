* En+ sent first lot of coal to China last month

* Deripaska's giant on track to boost production, up exports

* Co upbeat on Chinese market demand, growth

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, June 14 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's industrial company En+, undeterred by weak coal markets, will persist in moving beyond supplying his own power plants to become an exporter, taking advantage of proximity to China, its managing director said.

It made its first delivery to China last month and expects to increase deliveries in coming years even while competitively priced U.S. shale gas supplies threaten demand for coal.

"The centre of economic activity is shifting eastwards. While consumption of electricity in Europe is declining, it is increasing in the East," En+ Managing Director Andrei Churin, who is responsible for the coal division, told Reuters.

"We see there's a colossal potential here ... and we are moving in this direction."

Deripaska's En+ runs metals, mining and electricity operations mostly in eastern Siberia, just north of the Chinese border.

Its coal division, which supplies coal to power many of the smelters controlled by Deripaska's aluminium giant RUSAL (0486.HK), intends to produce 20 million tonnes of coal per year by 2016, with the potential to export 5 million tonnes.

Last year it produced 16.6 million tonnes of coal, enough to supply En+-controlled power plants and start modest exports.

Deripaska has made China the centre of the strategy for his industrial empire, counting on a rise in consumption to drive Chinese demand for metal.

En+, whose coal division posted a 25 percent increase in revenue to $526 million in 2011, must cope with an unstable market that hinges on news of Chinese coal import plans and European Union strategies to shift away from coal to reduce pollution.

"On the one hand we are increasing both extraction and sales, but on the other prices are showing negative dynamics, especially the coking coal rates," Churin said. "It also looks like demand is falling too ... so we are trying to find optimal solutions to do efficient business."

VOLATILE PRICES

Last month global coal prices dropped to an unprofitable level for higher-cost U.S. and Russian producers and smaller mines in South Africa, Colombia, Australia and Indonesia. Analysts are cutting their price forecasts for 2012 in the wake of the Chinese economic slowdown. [ID:nL5E8GMECR]

"There'll be no steep ups, but the gradual consumption growth trend will continue, I have no doubt about that," Churin said.

The company sent its first lot of thermal coal to China last month and plans to gradually increase supplies within the constraints of Soviet-built cross-border rail links, which prevent Russian miners from fully exploiting their proximity to the Chinese market.

"Russia is much nearer to China than Indonesia and Australia, its key coal suppliers," he said. "But there are logistics concerns, and we take a sober view of the situation," he said.

"Therefore I wouldn't say that I am ready to export 5 million tonnes right away. I am potentially ready, but I can't do it physically."

It has also run afoul of Russia's chronic railcar shortage and bought its own fleet to guard against breaches of contract.

"We now own over 1,200 low-sided cars. They work as sort of a cushion against emergencies," Churin said.

En+ could either export coal itself or operate through global traders such as Gunvor and Glencore, he said.

"If we ourselves are capable of selling coal at lucrative prices, we will do so," he said. "If traders offer better conditions, we will go for it. It is pure economics."

TAVAN-TOLGOI: MINING VS POLITICS

En+, along with Russian mining giant SUEK and railway monopoly Russian Railways, has participated in tenders to explore Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit, which has an estimated 7.5 billion tonnes of coal in the south Gobi region.

Churin said talks have stalled.

"It is unclear to us how it all works, which makes it hard to take part in a process where the rules of the game are not clearly set."

Last July, Mongolia announced that China's Shenhua Group (1088.HK), U.S.-based Peabody BTU.N and a Russian-Mongolian consortium headed by Russian Railways would get the rights to develop the project, but after Japanese and South Korean bidders complained, the government said the decision was not yet final. [ID:nL3E7IP1CG]

In April an executive with the Mongolian state company running the project said Ulan-Bator could choose to go it alone after struggling for years to find investors.

"The process has been considerably politicised, and we are much better in mining coal than playing politics," Churin said.

($1 = 32.4555 Russian roubles)

(editing by Jane Baird)

((alexei.anishchuk@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 495 775 12 42)) Keywords: RUSSIA COAL/INTERVIEW

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.