LONDON, June 14 Britain's top court said on Thursday it had rejected an application by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to reopen his appeal against extradition to Sweden over alleged sex crimes, ending his last legal recourse in the British courts.

Two weeks ago the Supreme Court rejected his argument that a European arrest warrant for extradition was invalid, but his lawyers had argued that some of the judges had reached their decision based on a legal point that had not been argued in court.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)

