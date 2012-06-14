LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Most dealers have refused to begin quoting credit default swaps on Greece again before this weekend's general elections, claiming the uncertainty around the vote has made the product fiendishly difficult to risk manage and diminished investor appetite for it.

Greek CDS has been prevented from trading since the contracts triggered on March 9 due to a legal technicality known as a "look-back clause". These provisions - designed to capture credit events that take a long time to rule on - would have allowed buyers of "new" Greek CDS to cite the trigger on March 9 to claim a protection pay-out for up to 60 days after the original event.

Market makers complained the lack of CDS over the past two months had hampered their risk management of Greek government bond positions, which have continued to take a battering since EUR100bn was shaved off the country's debt.

CDS on Greece could have begun trading again this week as the look-back period came to an end, but dealers have been reluctant to kick-start the market.

One investment manager noted that UBS had begun quoting protection on Greece at a bid-offer of 75/85 points upfront, but added it was not trading yet. UBS declined to comment. The Swiss bank seems to be an outlier for the time-being, with three major dealers contacted by IFR saying they were not yet quoting Greek CDS.

"It's almost impossible to make a market in Greek CDS right now. If you buy protection and Greece defaults, you can deliver up to the 30-year bond into a CDS auction, which trades at 10 cents on the euro. How can you price a contract that pays out around 90% if Greece defaults? " said a head of credit trading at a European house.

"At some point it will start trading, but at the moment it's a very hard risk to manage," he added.

The uncertainty over the forthcoming Greek elections has continued to weigh on the market this week. Many observers fear a victory for the left-wing party Syriza - which says it is pro-euro, but wants to re-negotiate the terms of Greece's bailout - could lead to the country crashing out of the single currency and defaulting on its debt.

Meanwhile, a EUR100bn bail-out of Spanish banks failed to allay investor fears over contagion in the periphery, with yields on 10-year Spanish debt breaching the 7% mark this morning. Dealers said they continue to see decent two-way flows in Spanish and Italian CDS - which also remain elevated at 612bp and 559bp, respectively - but claimed there was a lack of investor appetite for Greek protection.

"We haven't seen anybody even ask," said one head of European credit trading at a major US bank, who admitted it had slipped his mind that Greek CDS could again be traded this week.

"I'd be surprised if anyone would want to dive in before the election with bonds trading at 10 cents on the euro. If we get some stability with the election then we'd expect trading to pick up again," he added.

Dealers say there had initially been some market attempts to create a bespoke Greek CDS contract in the immediate aftermath of the credit event in March to get around the look-back issue, although this project fizzled out.

A general reticence to begin quoting Greek CDS again - and an apparent lack of interest from investors in buying protection - is perhaps understandable. The contract was in the spotlight for much of the past year, as the largest sovereign restructuring in history exposed serious flaws in CDS documentation.

After initial fears that Greece may try to avoid triggering the contracts - rendering any CDS protection worthless - market participants were spooked by the prospect of CDS payouts not adequately compensating for losses on Greek bond positions.

Miraculously, the payout for protection buyers of 21.5 was broadly in line with bond losses, and disaster was averted. Still, the Greek debacle expedited an overhaul of CDS definitions to fix a range of issues with the contract.

"CDS didn't really work as you would have intuitively expected in Greece, which freaked out a lot of dealers," said one senior trader. "The overhaul on CDS needs to be done, and I think it will help the product." (Reporting By Christopher Whittall)