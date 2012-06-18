(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, June 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 800 million lei ($225.92 million) in one-year treasury bills.

PRESIDENT

President Traian Basescu is expected to meet Philippe Le Houerou, the World Bank's vice president for the European and Central Asian region.

ROMANIA C/A GAP NARROWS 24 PCT IN JAN-APRIL

Romania's current account deficit shrank by 23.7 percent year-on-year to 1.23 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the first four months, central bank data showed on Friday.

ING BANK

ING Bank, the local branch of Dutch group ING, will have a new CEO as of September 1. Michal Szczurek will replace Misu Negritoiu, that will become the bank's chairman.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea recorded a net profit of 607 million lei in the first five months, after booking dividends it will receive from companies in its portfolio. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

OPPOSITION PARTY

Opposition Democrat Liberal Party will hold a convention on June 30 to elect new party heads, after former prime minister Emil Boc and other party leaders stepped down last week.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 4

DACIA

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault, plans to partly stop production at its Mioveni factory on June 18 and 19 and July 2 due to a drop in car orders.

Jurnalul National, Page 7

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.5411 Romanian lei)