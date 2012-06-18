(Adds press digest)
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 800 million lei ($225.92
million) in one-year treasury bills.
PRESIDENT
President Traian Basescu is expected to meet Philippe Le
Houerou, the World Bank's vice president for the European and
Central Asian region.
ROMANIA C/A GAP NARROWS 24 PCT IN JAN-APRIL
Romania's current account deficit shrank by 23.7 percent
year-on-year to 1.23 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the first
four months, central bank data showed on Friday.
ING BANK
ING Bank, the local branch of Dutch group ING, will have a
new CEO as of September 1. Michal Szczurek will replace Misu
Negritoiu, that will become the bank's chairman.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA
Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea
recorded a net profit of 607 million lei in the first five
months, after booking dividends it will receive from companies
in its portfolio. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4
OPPOSITION PARTY
Opposition Democrat Liberal Party will hold a convention on
June 30 to elect new party heads, after former prime minister
Emil Boc and other party leaders stepped down last week.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 4
DACIA
Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault,
plans to partly stop production at its Mioveni factory on June
18 and 19 and July 2 due to a drop in car orders.
Jurnalul National, Page 7
