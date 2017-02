LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Banks expect to receive a request for proposals from the European Union for its next bond issue this week, bank sources in talks with the issuer said.

The EU is looking for a EUR2-2.5bn bond with a 10-15 year maturity, and hopes to sell before the end of July depending on market conditions.

The monies raised will service payments to Ireland. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)