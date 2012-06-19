Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

WAGES

Poland's statistical office will publish May corporate wage and employment data at 1200 GMT.

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

Builder Polimex-Mostostal is tipped by bankers as the next company after PBG, which sought bankruptcy protection last month, to encounter large problems with liquidity, an unnamed senior banker from an institution granting loans to the construction sector told Rzeczpospolita.

LOTOS

Lotos Chief Executive Pawel Olechnowicz and his three deputies Mariusz Machajewski, Marek Sokolowski and Maciej Szozda will likely retain their posts after the refiner's supervisory board discusses top brass changes on Thursday, a source close to Lotos told Rzeczpospolita.

