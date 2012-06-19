Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland GMT + 2 hours):
WAGES
Poland's statistical office will publish May corporate wage
and employment data at 1200 GMT.
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL
Builder Polimex-Mostostal is tipped by bankers as
the next company after PBG, which sought bankruptcy
protection last month, to encounter large problems with
liquidity, an unnamed senior banker from an institution granting
loans to the construction sector told Rzeczpospolita.
LOTOS
Lotos Chief Executive Pawel Olechnowicz and his three
deputies Mariusz Machajewski, Marek Sokolowski and Maciej Szozda
will likely retain their posts after the refiner's supervisory
board discusses top brass changes on Thursday, a source close to
Lotos told Rzeczpospolita.
