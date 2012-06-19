U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea missile launching
UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council condemned North Korea's weekend missile launching in a statement on Monday.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Under pressure from financial markets and anxious world leaders, Europe agreed on Monday to move towards a more integrated banking system to stem a debt crisis that threatens the survival of the euro.
Euro zone paymaster Germany, relieved at a narrow election victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties, signalled on Monday it may be willing to grant Athens more time to meet its fiscal targets to avert a catastrophic euro exit.
Italy will push this week at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers for a semi-automatic mechanism involving the European Central Bank or the permanent bailout fund ESM to reduce spreads of euro zone bonds over Germany, Italy's European Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero said on Monday.
Greece's conservatives are close to forming a new coalition government following a narrow election victory, a party official said on Monday, after their leader promised to soften the country's punishing austerity programme despite German opposition.
A final communique from Group of 20 leaders will mention Europe's move towards a form of "banking union", three sources told Reuters on Monday.
UNICREDIT
Italy's largest bank by assets, plans to further streamline its internal structure, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday, while playing down the possibility of more branch closures or layoffs.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
S&P placed its credit ratings on Monte dei Paschi on CreditWatch with negative implications. It said asset quality had deteriorated more than that of its domestic peers. It also said while MPS had reduced the capital shortfall it understood the bank still needed about 1.5 billion euros in regulatory capital.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
Fondiaria holds a board meeting to address requests by insurance regulator ISVAP to sort out irregular dealings with its main shareholders.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's largest telecoms group is working on a plan with state-owned financial agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to set up an operator to spin off its broadband network, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.
The plan would see the next generation broadband operator Opac incorporate the fibre optic company Metroweb and receive a 3 billion euros capital increase by CDP's Strategic Fund, Il Sole said.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................
UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council condemned North Korea's weekend missile launching in a statement on Monday.
WASHINGTON The United States blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami for drug trafficking, the first crackdown by the Trump administration against a top official in President Nicolas Maduro's government for money laundering and the drug trade.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 4Q16 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893847 SYDNEY/SEOUL, February 13 (Fitch) Most Asia-Pacific (APAC) covered bond programmes benefit from a wider buffer against downgrade following the implementation of Fitch Rating's updated covered bond criteria on 26 October 2016, the agency says. This reflects the higher maximum rating uplift of six notches under the new paymen