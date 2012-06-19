The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Under pressure from financial markets and anxious world leaders, Europe agreed on Monday to move towards a more integrated banking system to stem a debt crisis that threatens the survival of the euro.

Euro zone paymaster Germany, relieved at a narrow election victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties, signalled on Monday it may be willing to grant Athens more time to meet its fiscal targets to avert a catastrophic euro exit.

Italy will push this week at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers for a semi-automatic mechanism involving the European Central Bank or the permanent bailout fund ESM to reduce spreads of euro zone bonds over Germany, Italy's European Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero said on Monday.

Greece's conservatives are close to forming a new coalition government following a narrow election victory, a party official said on Monday, after their leader promised to soften the country's punishing austerity programme despite German opposition.

A final communique from Group of 20 leaders will mention Europe's move towards a form of "banking union", three sources told Reuters on Monday.

UNICREDIT

Italy's largest bank by assets, plans to further streamline its internal structure, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday, while playing down the possibility of more branch closures or layoffs.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

S&P placed its credit ratings on Monte dei Paschi on CreditWatch with negative implications. It said asset quality had deteriorated more than that of its domestic peers. It also said while MPS had reduced the capital shortfall it understood the bank still needed about 1.5 billion euros in regulatory capital.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Fondiaria holds a board meeting to address requests by insurance regulator ISVAP to sort out irregular dealings with its main shareholders.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's largest telecoms group is working on a plan with state-owned financial agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to set up an operator to spin off its broadband network, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday.

The plan would see the next generation broadband operator Opac incorporate the fibre optic company Metroweb and receive a 3 billion euros capital increase by CDP's Strategic Fund, Il Sole said.

