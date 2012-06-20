Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

The current chief executive of Europe's No.2 copper miner KGHM, Herbert Wirth, has been granted exclusive rights on talks about becoming the CEO for the next term, daily Rzeczpospolita reported quoting an unnamed source.

PRODUCTION, PPI

The statistics office releases May industrial output and producer price index (PPI) data at 1200 GMT. Analysts expect production to grow an annual 2.6 percent and PPI at 5.1 percent year-on-year.

NET INFLATION

The central bank releases its core inflation figure for May. Analysts expect it to rise by 2.7 percent.

