The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

European leaders rejected pressure to deliver quick new measures to fight their debt crisis at a summit of world leaders and promised to press on with a longer-term plan for closer economic integration in the hope that will settle jittery markets

Italy put forward a proposal at the G20 summit in Mexico for the euro zone's rescue funds to start buying the debt of distressed countries but Germany said no specific initiative was discussed. French President Francois Hollande said Monti's idea was worth exploring.

Under pressure from financial markets and anxious world leaders, Europe has begun to flesh out sweeping plans for deeper economic integration, including once unthinkable steps toward a banking union and a more unified fiscal policy.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus.

GREECE

Greek parties holding talks to form a government are likely to strike a deal by Wednesday, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday. ID:nA8E8HF00U]

UNICREDIT

The plan to reorganise the group, which should be presented to the board in the second week of July, will give more power to country managers as the bank shifts away from a division-based business model to a more geographically-oriented one, MF said without citing sources. Investment banking will look after big clients only, it said.

* MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's sale of a 60 percent stake in Biverbanca will be completed by the end of the week, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Cassa Risparmio Asti is front runner with an offer of more than 200 million euros, it said.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Insurer watchdog ISVAP is set to give the greenlight to the planner merger between Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol, three sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Fondiaria's board said it would meet again on June 26 to discuss measures aimed at meeting ISVAP requirements and avoiding the appointment of an administrator.

IMPREGILO

Banker Claudio Costamagna, advisor of construction group Salini fighting to win control of Impregilo, confirmed in an interview with La Repubblica the group would sell non-core assets, including Brazilian unit Ecorodovia, if the Salini slate of directors is voted in on July 12. Excess cash would be distributed to shareholders, he said.

IPO

Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio is set to postpone again its listing on the Milan stock exchange because of market turmoil, with a final decision expected next week, several sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

* GREENVISION AMBIENTE

Ladurner Finance will launch a mandatory bid on 34.95 percent of Greenvision at 6.61 euros per share, the company said on Wednesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................