LONDON, June 20 The UK's Teesside PX Gas Processing Plant in northeast England will start a 25-day maintenance outage from July 1, it said in a market note.

The terminal, which has the capability to process up to 6 percent of UK gas demand, announced a further seven days of maintenance from June 1 in 2013.

The plant processes gas from the UK Central North Sea for a number of oil and gas majors and is preparing to process gas from the RWE Dea's Breagh development in the Southern North Sea in the second half of 2012, according to its website. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)