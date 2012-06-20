* Supervisory board backs Varin, management board, strategy

* Peugot family wants Varin and his management team to go - La Tribune

* PSA shares close up 6.54 percent after report

PARIS, June 20 The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) said it supported Chief Executive Philippe Varin and the group's strategy after a newspaper reported that top shareholder, the Peugeot family, wanted Varin to go.

"Following rumours that have appeared today in the press the entire supervisory board of PSA Peugeot Citroen wishes to express its complete support for Philippe Varin and the managing board, and also for the current strategy that is in place," the supervisory board said in a statement on Wednesday.

French newspaper La Tribune said earlier on Wednesday the Peugeot family wanted Varin and his management team replaced because of a fall in sales and dissatisfaction over its alliance with General Motors (GM.N).

The report boosted PSA shares by 6.54 percent, making it the top gainer on the CAC-40 of French blue chips .FCHI.

General Motors is currently PSA's second-largest shareholder with a 7 percent stake, while the Peugeot family holds 25.2 percent of the company's capital and 37.9 percent of its voting rights through the Societe Fonciere Financiere et de Participation (FFP) holding.

Both automakers are struggling in Europe, where demand has drastically declined during the region's debt crisis. By combining efforts around purchasing and logistics, and eventually building cars on shared vehicle platforms starting in 2016, they hope together to drive down costs.

Analysts believed that Varin, who took over as chief executive in 2009 with the aim of expanding PSA's international presence and moving its Peugeot and Citroen brands upmarket, wants the alliance to deepen.

A spokesman for General Motors said: "We're busy putting in place the foundation for a long-term alliance that will help both companies achieve real synergies."

"We see terrific potential in purchasing and logistics and we're pleased with the progress the teams are making."

PSA shares, which have lost around 24 percent of their value since the start of 2012, closed up 6.54 percent, outperforming the French blue-chip CAC 40 .FCHI index, which closed up 0.28 percent.

