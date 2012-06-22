The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Individual euro zone countries face "escalating speculative attacks" unless a lasting solution to Europe's financial crisis is found at next week's summit of EU leaders, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti told newspapers on Friday. In Italy's La Stampa he said Italy will not need help in the future.

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will try to find common ground in Rome on Friday to restore confidence in the euro zone ahead of a full EU summit next week, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel likely to be outnumbered.

Spain's medium-term borrowing costs spiralled to a euro-era record on Thursday and independent auditors said Spanish banks may need up to 62 billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by a euro zone bailout.

Euro zone finance ministers and officials met on Thursday to discuss a bailout for Spanish banks and the way ahead for Greece's emergency lending programme. For comments after their talks click on

The International Monetary Fund urged the euro zone on Thursday to channel aid directly to struggling banks rather than via governments and called for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates, saying the future of the euro was at stake.

ITALY DEFICIT

Italy is missing its target to lower the budget deficit to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2012 and more spending cuts are needed to achieve the goal, Treasury Undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo said on Thursday.

BANKS

Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday in an expected move that was part of a broad review of major financial institutions.

* UNICREDIT

Il Sole 24 Ore said the bank is ready to elarage its board to up to 21 members in order to allow representation for Lybia. * BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is looking to save 100-110 million euros every year by trimming staff costs, up from a previous idea of saving 80-85 million euros, Il Giornale said in an unsourced report.

TENARIS

The group announced on Thursday investment plans for U.S. operations. It said the plan includes an estimated investment of $1.5 billion.

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Under its new CEO Mario Greco the group will have "quality and stability", Generali shareholder and deputy chairman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone said in an interview in Corriere della Sera.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

The 2011 accounts of loss-making Fondiaria-SAI are being questioned by Italy's market watchdog Consob, a source at the regulator said on Thursday, a move that could further delay the insurer's rescue by peer Unipol.

Unipol said on Thursday its board had approved the capital increase of up to 1.1 billion euros voted by its shareholders as part of a plan to take over troubled peer Fondiaria. The insurer said sector regulator ISVAP and the Bank of Italy had cleared the takeover on June 20.

IMPREGILO

Impregilo said on Thursday it was considering an asset sale and a share buy-back programme as it prepares for a shareholder meeting next month that could pave the way for a takeover of Italy's biggest builder.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Preliminary expressions of interest to buy the company's assets have to be tabled by a Friday deadline, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The report said L'Espresso, Sky Italia Al-Jazeera and Discovery Channel have been sounded out by banks.

