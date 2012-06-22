HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 6:40 p.m. EST/2340 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
LONDON, Feb 22 Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
* HY revenues from continuing operations for period to 31 December 2016 decreased by 4% to $662.7 million