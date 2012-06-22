HSBC's global asset allocation research team cuts its equities exposure by five percentage points and raises its high-yield credit weighting by a similar amount, arguing that high-yield credit assets are better in the current low-growth economic environment.

"We find credit more attractive than equities and reweight accordingly," Fredrik Nerbrand, HSBC's global head of asset allocation, writes in a note entitled 'Let the bad times roll.'

The HSBC team currently has 11 percent of its asset split model in equities, and 13 percent in high-yield credit.

The majority of the asset model is invested in U.S. Treasuries, which counts for around 33 percent. Twelve percent is in investment grade credit, 5 percent in cash, 6 percent in emerging market debt and 15 percent in gold, with 3 percent in oil and 2 percent in industrial metals and agriculture.

The HSBC team adds that it does not believe the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary stimulus measure - dubbed 'Operation Twist' - will be sufficient and expects the Fed to undertake further measures this year, but HSBC says this will be "unlikely to offer a significant growth push."

