The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a
cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the
possibility of a debt redemption fund at a summit on June 28-29,
according to a document prepared for the meeting.
MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third biggest lender is negotiating with the
Treasury and the Bank of Italy about issuing at least 1 billion
euros of government-backed bonds to plug a capital shortfall,
two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.
The bank has reached a preliminary deal to sell its 60
percent stake in small Piedmont unit Biverbanca for around 200
million euros, two sources close to the situation said on
Saturday. MPS board meets on Tuesday to approve the sale and a
business plan meant to bolster its financial strength.
The business plan is due to be presented on Wednesday.
* UNICREDIT
The chief executive of UniCredit, Italy's largest
bank by assets, joined calls on Monday for a cross-border
banking union and closer fiscal integration in the euro zone,
and said the bank is well capitalised.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Advisers Mediobanca and Citigroup have sent a presentation
of the company, which has been put up for sale by Telecom
Italia, to Sky Italia, Discovery Channel and Al Jazeera, La
Repubblica said on Saturday. Expressions of interest for the
media unit will be examined by Telecom Italia's board on June
28.
IMPREGILO
* Shareholder Salini rejected on Monday a plan by rival
shareholders Gavio to sell Impregilo's 19 percent stake in
EcoRodovias saying it would cause a potential loss of up to 800
million euros for the builder.
Italian market watchdog has asked Impregilo to clarify
whether a planned buyback complies with takeover regulations, a
source close to the situation said.
Autostrada Torino-Milano, which controls the IGLI vehicle
that holds the Gavio family's stake in Impregilo, said late on
Friday it would not take part in the buyback.
La Repubblica said on Saturday Gavio wants to use some of
the funds from the planned sale of a 19 percent stake in
Ecorodovias to pay dividends to Impregilo's shareholders.
PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
A Premafin board member tasked with assessing the
Sator-Palladio rescue plan for Fondiaria-SAI told the board
there were not enough elements to pursue negotiations with the
two private equity funds, a source close to the board said on
Friday.
GEMINA, ATLANTIA, AUTOGRILL
The Benetton family's holding Edizione and its partners are
ready to spend 12 billion euros ($15 billion) to upgrade Rome's
airports, but any investments would be conditional on a rise in
tariffs still to be approved by the government, Edizione's
chairman told Corriere della Sera on Sunday.
