* Capital controls a step for extreme situation

* Dismisses idea of wealth fund for SNB's fx reserves

* Says level of cap cannot easily be switched

ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss National Bank could maintain its cap on the franc for some time if economic growth remains subdued, its vice chairman said, adding that the limit on the currency could not be changed easily.

To shield the economy from deflation and a recession, the SNB set a floor of 1.20 francs per euro last September, after safe-haven buyers anxious about the euro zone's debt crisis had nearly pushed it to parity with the common currency.

In an interview published on Saturday in French-language newspaper Le Temps, Jean-Pierre Danthine said the question of whether to cease the cap was "totally premature" and reaffirmed the SNB's commitment to intervene in unlimited amounts to make the limit stick.

"If, as today, the economy continues to do neither well nor poorly, it is entirely conceivable that the limit will have to be maintained for a fairly long time," Danthine said.

The SNB expects growth of around 1.5 percent this year, with momentum expected to slow in coming months due to weakness in the euro zone, Switzerland's biggest trading partner. Its inflation forecast does not envision a threat to price stability due to the SNB's vast expansion of liquidity.

Given the importance of foreign trade to Switzerland, some exporters and trade unions have asked the SNB to shift towards 1.40 per euro to weaken the franc further.

"You would need a radical change in the macroeconomic environment to imagine a change in policy," Danthine said. "You cannot finely tune a minimum exchange rate as you do with interest rates."

NO WEALTH FUND

Swiss politicians have proposed the SNB create a sovereign wealth fund for its vast foreign exchange reserves to boost returns. The SNB suffered a huge loss in 2010 after intervening to stem the franc's rise against the euro.

Echoing comment made by SNB chairman Thomas Jordan on June 14, Danthine rejected the SWF idea, saying it would not be insulated from fluctuations in the exchange rate and could hamper the SNB withdrawing liquidity when necessary. [ID:nL5E8HC6XG]

A governmental task force is doing contingency planning in case the situation in Europe worsens considerably, and policymakers have said Switzerland could consider capital controls to deter a flight to the franc if Greece left the euro.

Economists have said they would have little effect and could seriously hurt the Swiss banking industry.

Danthine said while the SNB did not expect Greece to quit the euro, Switzerland was looking at all scenarios and measures to complement the cap on the franc, adding: "(Capital controls) can only be an extreme response to an extreme situation."楲

