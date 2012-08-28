UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PZU
Poland's leading insurer is interested in buying medical services provider Lux Med, which is estimated to be worth 1 billion zlotys ($306 million), writes Parkiet, without citing sources.
POLIMEX
Russian builder VIS Construction Group is holding meeting with the largest investors and creditors of Polimex ahead of a possible bid for the troubled Polish group, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing a source close to one of its bond holders.
PGE
Poland's top utility has no plans for a counter bid for green energy group PEP, its head tells Dziennik.
ZELMER
The home appliances maker, which has a market capitalisation of 418 million zlotys ($128 million), says it's launching a search for a strategic investor.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's top software maker put off its planned Nasdaq listing until at least next year and set its sights on a Russian takeover to expand its business instead.
