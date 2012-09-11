The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY GROWTH
Italy's economy will return to growth in 2013 thanks to a
decline in interest rates which is already taking place,
Italian prime minister Mario Monti told CNBC television aired on
Monday.
* Fund managers in Europe have increased their holdings of
Italian and Spanish bonds in the run up to the European Central
Bank's approval last week to purchase bonds of weaker euro zone
members, the Wall Street Journal said.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC dealers came away from a day-long company
show led by CEO Sergio Marchionne in Las Vegas on Monday
confident that they will be selling a lineup of more competitive
cars and trucks over the next two years, several dealers said.
Marchionne and chiefs of brands including those of Chrysler's
majority owner Fiat showed 66 different cars and truck model
variations to be introduced by 2014, up from 29 shown two years
ago at a similar dealer meeting in Orlando.
LAVAZZA
Luigi Lavazza SpA increased its stake in Green Mountain
Coffee Roasters Inc, giving the Italian coffee roaster
control of 6.8 percent of the U.S. company, a securities filing
showed on Monday.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
Group holds extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday. The
board is not expected to discuss the new strategic plan,
according to Italian media.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI
According to MF, the European Commission may ask some
adjustments to rules on the state help offered to the bank
because of doubts over the valuation of new shares Monte Paschi
could issue to repay interest.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank said on Monday it had proposed
changes to its by-laws with a view to strengthening the role of
its management board to make decisions more quickly.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
, MEDIOBANCA
Banks in the consortium guaranteeing the rights issues of
Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI were left holding shares worth around
458 million euros as the two Italian insurers completed cash
calls paving the way for their plans to merge.