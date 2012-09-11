BUCHAREST, Sept 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

INFLATION/INDUSTRY

The National Statistics Board is expected to release August consumer price inflation figures and industrial output data for July at 0700 GMT.

Reuters poll on the Romanian economy

DEBT

Romania sold 1.5 billion lei ($429 million) in 244-day treasury bills on Monday, more than double the planned amount with the average accepted yield at 5.98 percent, down 13 basis points from a previous tender on Sept. 3.

TRADE BALANCE

Romania's trade deficit widened 0.8 percent to 5.33 billion euros ($682.29 billion) on the year in the first seven months after a modest narrowing in the first half.

CEE ASSETS

Poland's zloty edged lower against the euro on Monday after a central bank policymaker said an imminent rate cut was not a foregone conclusion, while other regional currencies were flat in cautious trade ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Foreign institutional ownership in Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea exceeded 50 percent of its share capital at the end of August.

Ziarul Financiar, page 4

