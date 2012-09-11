By Sarah Mortimer
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 Tokio Millennium Re has launched
an insurance-linked securities (ILS) platform and a
Bermuda-based reinsurance company via two cell companies, the
firm said in a statement today.
The reinsurer said it wanted to access capital market
investors who are taking an increased interest in reinsurance
and the increasingly popular ILS market. ILS offer investors
relatively high returns in exchange for promising to pay some
claims if a natural catastrophe occurs.
Tokio Solution Management Ltd will give investors access to
the ILS market. ILS sales have burgeoned this year thanks to a
growing perception that they are insulated from mainstream
financial and economic shocks.
Shima Re will act as a 'transformer vehicle', a process by
which companies use a reinsurer to convert the insurance risk
into catastrophe bond notes. So-called 'cat bonds' are the most
common form of ILS and allow insurers to manage their exposure
to natural disasters by passing on potential losses to
investors.
Sales of cat bonds have hit new records and are expected to
reach $6 billion by the end of the year, according to Aon
Benfield. Growth in the sector has been
spurred by a number of new companies backed by hedge funds
entering the market in recent months.
Kathleen Faries, currently executive vice-president at Tokio
Millennium Re, will become CEO of Tokio Solution Management.
-(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)