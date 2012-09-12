By Sarah Mortimer
Sept 12
LONDON, Sept 12 Devastating storms that hit
parts of the United States this summer have put investors in
Swiss Re's catastrophe Combine Re Ltd bond at risk of losing
their money, credit rating agency Moody's says in a report.
Hurricane Isaac and a series of severe tornadoes and
windstorms that struck the south central United States have
eroded some of the reinsurance protection offered by the
catastrophe bond issued by Combine Re Ltd.
The bond was launched to provide Swiss Re with
reinsurance protection for two deals it has with two clients.
The structure of the cat bond means that it has not
triggered a payout, but Hurricane Isaac has left investors "more
vulnerable to future losses", Moody's said on Tuesday.
Swiss Re issued Combine Re Ltd in March. It sold the $200
million cat bond notes to capital market investors to protect
Country Mutual Insurance Company and the North Carolina Farm
Bureau's mutual insurance arm from severe U.S. storms and
earthquakes.
Known as an aggregate bond, Combine Re has an 'attachment
point', which can only be triggered if insurance losses from one
single event or a number of accumulating losses from U.S.
hurricane, earthquakes, severe thunderstorm and windstorms, hit
$300 million.
The attachment level for part of the bond covering losses of
Country Mutual Insurance Company has already fallen to $189.7
million from $300 million following a series of severe
thunderstorm events in New Mexico, Texas, Wyoming and Colorado
this summer, which caused $2 billion in losses according to Aon
Benfield.
As a result, Moody's downgraded its rating on the Class B
tranche of Combine Re Ltd to B1 from Ba3 in August.
Insurers and reinsurers use catastrophe bonds to transfer to
capital market investors major risks on their books, such as for
storms and earthquakes, freeing up capital to underwrite new
insurance business.
Hurricane Isaac has caused anywhere from $700 million to $2
billion in insured onshore losses after striking the U.S. Gulf
Coast last month, according to disaster modeler AIR Worldwide
said, while rival firm Eqecat pegged losses at $500 million to
$1.5 billion.
The bond is due to reset next March, and unless any further
insured losses impact the Combine Re, the attachment point would
return to $300 million.
Five other cat bonds with exposure to hurricane Isaac did
not incur any losses, said Moody's. Bondholders for GlobeCat,
EOS Wind, Vega Capital Series 2010-1, Successor X Series 2012-1
and Mythen Re all remain unscathed.