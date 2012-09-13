Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
POLL
The ruling Civic Platform is backed by 28 percent of Poles,
down two percentage points, while support for the main
opposition Law and Justice rose three points to 26 percent,
according to a poll in Gazeta Wyborcza.
POLIMEX
The troubled builder is negotiating guarantees with banks
necessary to sign a 5.1 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) contract
to build a new unit at power plant Kozienice, writes Parkiet.
INFLATION
The statistics office releases inflation data for August.
Analysts expect consumer prices to rise 3.8 percent
year-on-year, down from 4.0 percent in July. (1200)
ROAD BONDS
Poland's state-owned BGK bank plans to cut issuance of state
infrastructure bonds to around 2 billion zlotys ($629.5 million)
in 2013 from this year's 3.75 billion. œ
($1 = 3.1861 Polish zlotys)