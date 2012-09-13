UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Zambia (B+/B+) has launched a USD750m 10-year bond at 5.625%. The African sovereign's maiden bond has come 25bp tighter than initial guidance after generating an order book in excess of USD11bn. Barclays and Deutsche Bank are the leads. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts