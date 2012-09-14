UPDATE 1-S.Korea's SK Energy buys Russian Urals crude for first time in 10 yrs
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MONEY SUPPLY
Poland's central bank releases money supply data for August at 1200 GMT.
PGNIG
Poland's energy market regulator rejected a request by the country's gas monopoly to lift its customer prices to offset higher costs for Russian gas purchases.
RENEWABLES
Poland's Treasury Ministry, which controls the country's top utilities, has criticised a draft renewables law written by the Economy Ministry in the latest sign of tension over support for green energy in the coal-dependent economy.
NUCLEAR POWER
State-owned China National Nuclear Corporation is considering capital involvement in the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant, the group's chief engineer Lei Zengguang was quoted as saying by Polish press agency PAP.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers are upending the traditional practices of the market, using their leverage as the world's biggest buyers of the fuel to wrestle concessions for more flexible terms.
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply