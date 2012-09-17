Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKO BP
Poland's top bank PKO BP is eying foreign assets from the neighbouring Czech Republic and Slovakia, its chief executive, Zbigniew Jagiello, told Bloomberg Business Week in an interview.
STATOIL
Canadian Couche Tard, the owner of Statoil Fuel&Retail in Europe, is considering pulling back from Poland as the company needs capital for investment in Germany, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes without quoting sources.
VIVENDI
Poland's competition watchdog cleared France's Vivendi to establish a joint venture with Polish TVN unit that will try to challenge for a bigger slice of Poland's crowded pay-television market.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.