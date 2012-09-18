Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office releases wage and employment data for August at 1200 GMT. Analysts expect wages to have grown 3.05 percent year-on-year last month.

ENERGA

Poland's Energa has suspended plans to build a 1000-megawatt coal-fired unit in the country's north-east due to problems securing financing and will instead invest in the power grid, gas-fired generation and renewables, the utility said on Monday.

KUWAIT ENERGY

Kuwait Energy Company should decide in three, four months' time whether it will start exploring gas or oil in Poland, its head Sara Akbar was quoted as saying by daily Puls Biznesu.

