The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
*FIAT
The car maker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said it
will not close any of its six Italian factories despite a
plunging domestic car market, responding to calls for clarity
about Fiat's future investment plans.
Following criticism last Friday against Fiat CEO Sergio
Marchionne and the group's main shareholders, maverick
businessman Diego Della Valle, who controls luxury shoemaker
Tod's, said on Italian TV network La7 the Agnelli
family, which controls Fiat, should go back to what it knew
best: skiing, sailing, nice walks and playing golf.
* EUROPEAN CAR SALES
European car sales fell 8.5 percent in August, for an 11th
straight monthly decline led by Ford, General Motors
and Fiat and mid-market brands bore the brunt of
the slump in markets including Italy, France and Germany.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
The group said on Monday its treasurer Camillo Rossotto will
leave the company on December 31.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
S&P said on Monday it maintained the ratings on the Generali
group on CreditWatch negative. The CreditWatch reflects the view
that there is material uncertainty regarding the outcome of
Generali's new strategy and the resilience of its balance sheet
to risk and volatility in the domestic operating, economic and
financial environments, S&P said.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, MEDIASET
Shares in TI Media rose sharply on Monday on reports about
10 companies had expressed an interest in buying the small
Italian broadcaster, including sector leader Mediaset. Ansa
newswire cited sources as saying News Corporation had
presented an expression of interest.
TELECOM ITALIA
The group's executive chairman Franco Bernabe meets the
press on Tuesday from 0830 GMT on the broadband network.
MONDADORI
A French court will rule on Tuesday whether to grant an
injunction sought by Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate
against magazine Closer to prevent further publication of
topless photos of her.
*RCS MEDIAGROUP
Businessman Diego Della Valle, a shareholder of RCS, said on
Italian TV La7 on Monday he has increased his stake in the
publisher. "Everyone knows, we have always said so," he said,
ruling out that his criticism of Fiat management was in any way
to do with his interest for RCS.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Seat PG said on Monday its board had identified Vincenzo
Santelia as new Chief Executive to replace Alberto Cappellini
who died in March. Cappellini had secured a deal with lenders
that saved the directory publisher from bankruptcy. The current
board will be replaced at a shareholders meeting on October 22.
SARAS
Rosneft President Igor Sechin met the chairman of
Italian refinery Saras on Monday and agreed to look into joint
commercial opportunities, Rosneft said in a statement.
