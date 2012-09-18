The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*FIAT

The car maker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said it will not close any of its six Italian factories despite a plunging domestic car market, responding to calls for clarity about Fiat's future investment plans.

Following criticism last Friday against Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and the group's main shareholders, maverick businessman Diego Della Valle, who controls luxury shoemaker Tod's, said on Italian TV network La7 the Agnelli family, which controls Fiat, should go back to what it knew best: skiing, sailing, nice walks and playing golf.

* EUROPEAN CAR SALES

European car sales fell 8.5 percent in August, for an 11th straight monthly decline led by Ford, General Motors and Fiat and mid-market brands bore the brunt of the slump in markets including Italy, France and Germany.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The group said on Monday its treasurer Camillo Rossotto will leave the company on December 31.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

S&P said on Monday it maintained the ratings on the Generali group on CreditWatch negative. The CreditWatch reflects the view that there is material uncertainty regarding the outcome of Generali's new strategy and the resilience of its balance sheet to risk and volatility in the domestic operating, economic and financial environments, S&P said.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, MEDIASET

Shares in TI Media rose sharply on Monday on reports about 10 companies had expressed an interest in buying the small Italian broadcaster, including sector leader Mediaset. Ansa newswire cited sources as saying News Corporation had presented an expression of interest.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group's executive chairman Franco Bernabe meets the press on Tuesday from 0830 GMT on the broadband network.

MONDADORI

A French court will rule on Tuesday whether to grant an injunction sought by Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate against magazine Closer to prevent further publication of topless photos of her.

*RCS MEDIAGROUP

Businessman Diego Della Valle, a shareholder of RCS, said on Italian TV La7 on Monday he has increased his stake in the publisher. "Everyone knows, we have always said so," he said, ruling out that his criticism of Fiat management was in any way to do with his interest for RCS.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Seat PG said on Monday its board had identified Vincenzo Santelia as new Chief Executive to replace Alberto Cappellini who died in March. Cappellini had secured a deal with lenders that saved the directory publisher from bankruptcy. The current board will be replaced at a shareholders meeting on October 22.

SARAS

Rosneft President Igor Sechin met the chairman of Italian refinery Saras on Monday and agreed to look into joint commercial opportunities, Rosneft said in a statement.

