LONDON, Sept 18 British prime minister David Cameron has put the brakes on state pension reform plans amid fears they could alienate core supporters of the ruling Conservative party, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Cameron, the leader of Britain's coalition government, has ordered a rethink of plans for a flat-rate weekly pension of 140 pounds ($230) as millions of people could fail to benefit from the new system, the newspaper said.

Pensioners are a key demographic for Cameron with the majority of the age group having voted Conservative in the 2010 elections, according to an analysis by pollsters Ipsos MORI.

The pension reform plans, which are due within weeks, will now be consultative rather than prescriptive, the Financial Times reported.

The prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment.