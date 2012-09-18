LONDON, Sept 18 British prime minister David
Cameron has put the brakes on state pension reform plans amid
fears they could alienate core supporters of the ruling
Conservative party, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Cameron, the leader of Britain's coalition government, has
ordered a rethink of plans for a flat-rate weekly pension of 140
pounds ($230) as millions of people could fail to benefit from
the new system, the newspaper said.
Pensioners are a key demographic for Cameron with the
majority of the age group having voted Conservative in the 2010
elections, according to an analysis by pollsters Ipsos MORI.
The pension reform plans, which are due within weeks, will
now be consultative rather than prescriptive, the Financial
Times reported.
The prime minister's office was not immediately available
for comment.