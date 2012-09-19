Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office releases industrial output and producer prices data for August at 1200 GMT.

SWITCH TENDER

Poland will offer bonds due in January 2021, October 2021 and August 2023 worth between 2.0 and 3.0 billion zlotys at a tender on Wednesday, with results of the auction expected at 1000 GMT.

PKO BP

PKO BP Bankowy PTE, a pension fund unit of Poland's top lender PKO BP, submitted a preliminary offer for rival pension fund OFE Warta, controlled by Belgium's KBC, Rzeczpospolita cited local agency PAP.

EKO HOLDING

Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners is ready to outbid rival fund Advent International in the race for retailer EKO Holding, by offering at least 5.5 zlotys per share, or 267 million zlotys ($85 million), against Advent's pending offer of 4.1 zlotys per share, Rzeczpospolita reported without citing the source of its information.

