LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Ukraine (B2/B+/B) has mandated JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital for a USD-denominated 144a/Reg S offering. A transaction may follow as early as today, subject to market conditions.

Ukraine raised USD1bn through a private placement of a two-year bind via VTB Capital earlier this month. In July it priced a USD2bn five year deal via the same leads at 9.25%. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)